Gruss & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. United States Steel makes up about 2.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 32.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 63,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 288.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 246,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:X opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.