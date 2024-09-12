Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $87,560.35 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00575937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00106360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00292987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00084318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

