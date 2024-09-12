Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Greif Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $59.34 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

