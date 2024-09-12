Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

