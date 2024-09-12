Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GECCM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.