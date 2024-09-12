Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Grange Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 7.81.
Grange Resources Company Profile
