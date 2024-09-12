Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $139.01 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $110.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.