Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 57 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

