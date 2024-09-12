Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $184.20 million and $836,340.81 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,930,082 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

