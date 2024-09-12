General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 2% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.82 and last traded at $169.68. Approximately 689,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,617,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,786,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

