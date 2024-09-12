Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $63,134.10 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $63,134.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 716,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $82,205.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $89,489.62.

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 113,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,853. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNLX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

