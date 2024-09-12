GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 5.7%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.26. 63,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 394,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $999.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $217,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $217,505.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,407,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $363,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.