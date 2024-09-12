Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $182.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

