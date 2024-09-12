GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Stock Down 12.0 %

GME stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

