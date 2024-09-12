Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

GLPG opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.9% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

