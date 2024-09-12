FY2025 EPS Estimates for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Reduced by Roth Capital

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $293.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,542 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

