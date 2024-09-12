Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $550.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

