Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Up 2.7%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.36. 20,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 28,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

