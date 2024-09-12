Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,359,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 653,638 shares.The stock last traded at $120.15 and had previously closed at $120.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

