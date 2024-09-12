Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $43.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 270,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

