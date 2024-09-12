Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.34

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 332928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 123.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

