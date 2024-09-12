Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 4.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 92,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 23,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.78.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

