Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $220.03 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.85.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

