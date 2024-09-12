Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

FLXS stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

