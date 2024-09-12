First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. First Northern Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 24.47%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

