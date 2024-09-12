Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.22% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QWLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $125.48 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $128.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.
SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile
The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.
