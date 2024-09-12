Financial Alternatives Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 88,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.