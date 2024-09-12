Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.40. 2,027,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,776,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $853.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $118,538.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,450 shares of company stock valued at $990,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $13,724,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Fastly by 94.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

