Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

