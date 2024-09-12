ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading 0.7% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. 341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

