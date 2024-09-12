Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Tops $1.00

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $44.44 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,688,984,198 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,690,463,690.367464. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99898083 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $48,178,833.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

