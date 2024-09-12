EscoinToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $84.21 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

