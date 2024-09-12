EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Lowered to GBX 27 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.94% from the company’s previous close.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.82 ($0.23).
EnQuest Company Profile
