EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Lowered to GBX 27 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.94% from the company’s previous close.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.82 ($0.23).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

