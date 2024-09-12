Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 300030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

