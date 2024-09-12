Efforce (WOZX) Price Down 34.5% This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Efforce has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $1.39 million and $31,952.37 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

