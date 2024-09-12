Eagle Strategies LLC Has $805,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,611 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.