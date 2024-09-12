Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 236.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $361.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.58. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

