Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

