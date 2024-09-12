Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $311,265.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $223.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

