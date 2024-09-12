Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.