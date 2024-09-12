Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Driven Brands stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
