Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Dollarama stock traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.76 and a 12 month high of C$137.72. The stock has a market cap of C$38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$130.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

