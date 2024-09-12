Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Acquires $80,830.00 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,413. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

