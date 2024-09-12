Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

