Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $87.19. Approximately 457,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,375,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $875.24 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

