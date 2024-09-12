Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.40

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 304917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

