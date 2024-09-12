Destra Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $157.88 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $157.88 million and approximately $513,292.24 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Destra Network token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,512,687.5209931 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.1737063 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $635,411.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

