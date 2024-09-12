Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

