DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.91

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.91 and last traded at $157.91, with a volume of 152191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.99.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in DaVita by 50.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DaVita by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

