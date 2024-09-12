Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Up 2.6%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Stories
