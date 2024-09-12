CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.