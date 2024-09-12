CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 301.8% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

